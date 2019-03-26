Jaguars, Ravens discussing joint practices during 2019 preseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the last few seasons the Jacksonville Jaguars have held joint practices with an opposing team leading up to a preseason game. That practice will continue in the 2019 preseason.

According to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh they’re aiming to have joint practices against the Jaguars during Week 1 of the preseason.

Coach Harbaugh on joint practices this Training Camp: pic.twitter.com/4TOKs23Xin — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 26, 2019

According to the Athletic those practices will be held in Baltimore, meaning that Jacksonville will be on the road for Week 1 of the preseason.

The official announcement should follow shortly after the NFL releases its preseason schedule.

Last season the Jaguars had joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings. In 2017 Jacksonville had joint practices against both New England and Tampa Bay.

