Jaguars RB Corey Grant signs tender

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up running back Corey Grant for the 2018 season. On Thursday Grant signed his second-round tender, according to several reports.

Earlier this month the Jaguars placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Grant. Any team that wished to sign Grant would’ve been forced to send Jacksonville a second-round pick. The Jaguars also would’ve been able to match any contract issued to Grant.

Grant will make $2.9 million next season. With the departure of Chris Ivory there’s a chance Grant could see a larger role in the Jaguars offense in 2018.

Leonard Fournette is still in line to be the Jaguars unquestioned top running back with T.J. Yeldon filling in as his primary back up.

Last season Grant mainly contributed on special teams but did have 30 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns.



