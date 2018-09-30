Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette back out of the game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette started the game against the Jets but is sidelined again after an injury.

Fournette, the team’s starting running back who missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a hamstring injury sustained in a Week 1 victory over the New York Giants, was not among the Jaguars’ seven inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff of their game against the New York Jets Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone says he doesn't "like to put anyone out there unless they feel they're 100 percent."





Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.