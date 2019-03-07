Jaguars re-sign long snapper Matt Overton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed seventh-year LS Matt Overton, the team announced Thursday. Overton was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

Overton, 6-1, 243, is in his second stint with the Jaguars after first playing in nine games for the club in 2017. He re-joined Jacksonville to conclude the 2018 campaign, competing in the final 11 games. Prior to Jacksonville, he played in all 16 games for five seasons (2012-16) in Indianapolis, snapping for K Adam Vinatieri and P Pat McAfee.

The San Leandro, Calif. native attended Diablo Valley College (2003-04) and Western Washington (2005-06), where he was a team captain and two-year starter at DE and LS. At Tracy (California) High School, he was an Honorable Mention San Joaquin Athletic Association All-Star as a senior.



