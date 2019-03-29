Jaguars re-sign offensive lineman Tyler Shatley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars added some depth to their offensive line on Friday by re-signing Tyler Shatley.

Shatley has spent his entire 5-year career in Jacksonville. He originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and has played in 62 games with 15 starts.

In 2018, he appeared in all 16 games for the third consecutive season and started the Jaguars’ final seven games at center. Shatley, 6-3, 310, has also seen time at guard for the Jaguars.

