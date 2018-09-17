Jaguars re-sign WR Rashad Greene

McCardell on if Rasahd Greene has some work to do in order to make the team: “I told him this: ‘You all start at the same starting line and you have to go out and show everybody that you can help this team.’ Each year is a new year. This was…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the weekend the Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Rashad Greene Sr. On Monday the team re-signed the fourth-year WR to the 53-man active roster.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed OL Cam Robinson on the team’s reserve/injured list.



Greene Sr., originally selected by Jacksonville in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Greene Sr. has appeared in 17 career games and has caught 24 passes for 125 yards (5.2 rec. avg.) and two TDs. He has also returned 39 punts for 432 yards (11.0 punt return avg.), including a 73-yard TD on Dec. 13, 2015 against Indianapolis.



Greene Sr. wil continue to wear No. 13 for the Jaguars.



