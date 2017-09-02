Jaguars reduce roster to 53, place WR Greene on injured reserve

Jaguars wide receiver Rashad Greene (13) returns a punt for a 73-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday the Jacksonville Jaguars made several cuts to get their roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline. Earlier Saturday the Jaguars traded OL Luke Bowanko to the Baltimore Ravens.

That move brought the roster to 74 players.

The Jaguars released the following players to reach the magic number of 53: seventh-year LB Andrew Gachkar, fifth-year DE Malliciah Goodman and fourth-year LB Josh McNary.

The Jaguars have waived the following players: undrafted rookie RB Tim Cook, undrafted rookie DE Hunter Dimick, fourth-year CB Brian Dixon, second-year TE Alex Ellis, undrafted rookie WR Amba Etta-Tawo, undrafted rookie OL Avery Gennesy, first-year TE David Grinnage, second-year DB Tracy Howard, fourth-year CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, first-year OL Nila Kasitati, undrafted rookie DT Kevin Maurice, undrafted rookie DE Carroll Phillips, second-year OL Chris Reed and first-year DE Jonathan Woodard.

The Jaguars have waived/injured the following players: second-year CB Doran Grant, undrafted rookie S Jarrod Harper and second-year WR Shane Wynn. Grant, Harper and Wynn will revert to the team’s reserve/injured list if they clear waivers on Sunday.

Lastly, the Jaguars placed third-year WR Rashad Greene Sr. on the team’s reserve/injured list. Greene Sr. is not eligible for reserve/injured – designated for return.

