Jaguars reflect on impact of Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Only three people have a US national holiday observed in their honor: Christopher Columbus, George Washington, and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On the third Monday in each January we take the time to reflect on King’s mission of equality and togetherness. That goal is still a very much a work in progress and the Jaguars took time out to explain what Dr. King’s message means to them.

“Martin Luther King represents a lot, he signifies how we are as a team,” said Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns. “I feel this is the closest this team has ever been since I’ve been here. Guys really all get along with each other.”

At the time it seemed like a minor detail. But last January when Doug Marrone decided to switch the locker room assignments it turned out to be a move that improved the chemistry of the entire team.

“This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on in my career playing football,” said Jaguars defensive Yannick Ngakoue. “You see guys are really close. You have defensive lineman hanging out with offensive lineman and offensive lineman hanging out with cornerbacks. Things like that you don’t see that all the time. It’s special.”

One of King’s famous quotes is “No person has the right to rain on your dreams.”

The Jaguars are one win away from making their Super Bowl dreams become a reality.



