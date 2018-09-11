Jaguars release Bennett to make room for Fowler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Tuesday Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. officially rejoined the team, following his one-week suspension.

To make room on the 53-man roster the team released defensive tackle Michael Bennett.

Fowler is set to make his season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The former Florida Gator is coming off his best season in 2017 where he finished with eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Fowler added another two sacks in the playoffs and called the Jaguars AFC Championship game loss to the Patriots his "coming out party."

It's tough putting pressure on #Patriots QB Tom Brady. Dante Fowler returned to #Jaguars on Monday and he's had some recent success getting to who many call the 🐐 : https://t.co/roXQNPEIF9 @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) September 10, 2018

