Jaguars release designs for 2018 'My Cause, My Cleats'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On most Sunday’s, the NFL is very strict about what players can and can’t wear during games. This week the NFL will relent on those restrictions in the name of a good cause.

This Sunday, when the Jaguars face the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, players will have the chance to showcase causes that are important to them as part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

Jaguars players’ passions go beyond the playing field. On Monday cornerback A.J. Bouye took a group of local kids on a Christmas shopping spree.

Take a look at images of their cleats and learn about the charities they are supporting.

This Sunday we celebrate all the causes that our players are passionate about.#MyCauseMyCleats | See them all ⤵️ — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 11, 2018

