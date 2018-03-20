Jaguars release veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three weeks ago it looked like Marcedes Lewis was in the Jaguars plans for the 2018 season. That changed on Tuesday when the AP reported that the team decided to release the longest-tenured player on their roster.

Jacksonville is the only place that Lewis has played during his 12-year NFL career. He was due to make $3.5 million in what would’ve been his 13th season with the Jaguars.

"I think I deserved a little better than I got...I wish they would have done it sooner," Lewis said to Mark Long of the Associated Press.

This past season Lewis led the Jaguars with five touchdown catches, three of which came in the Jaguars 44-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens in London.

A first-round draft pick in 2006, Lewis has 375 receptions and 4,502 yards in 156 starts. He ranks third in team history in catches and yards. He ranks second in touchdown receptions (33), trailing only Jimmy Smith (67).

Since the start of free agency the Jaguars have added tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul. Jacksonville also has James O’Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack and David Grinnage on their tight end depth chart.

It's unclear if Lewis will continue his career with another NFL team. Back in January, prior to the start of the playoffs, Lewis told News4Jax Sports Anchor Brian Jackson that playing his entire career in Jacksonville was something that was very important to him.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.