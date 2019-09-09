Jaguars respond to more reports of ticket troubles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are responding to more reports of ticket troubles before Sunday's regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars issued a statement Monday after some fans said there were issues with their digital tickets on their phones being scanned when they arrived Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The organization said in the statement that it is aware of a limited number of technology-related digital ticketing issues.

"While these issues represented less than one-half of one percent of attendees at yesterday's game, the Jaguars want to ensure all our fans experience an easy and secure entry process," the statement reads.

The Jaguars organization said it is working with Ticketmaster to resolve any future issues and, as it did Sunday, will continue to have additional sales staff at each gate to resolve ticketing concerns on-site.

Sunday's reports of ticket issues came after some fans told News4Jax that they were confused when they didn't see the barcode show up in Apple Wallet as they were entering the stadium last month for the Jaguars preseason home opener.

The Jaguars have developed a detailed secure digital ticket guide to aid fans in accessing, transferring or selling their tickets for the upcoming season. Fans can access the tutorial and view answers to a list of frequently asked questions at jaguars.com/mobiletickets.

