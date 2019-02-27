Jaguars

Jaguars restructure contract of DT Marcell Dareus

Dareus will return to Jacksonville in 2019

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In a move first reported by ESPN the Jacksonville Jaguars have restructured the contract of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. Doing so gives the Jaguars in the neighborhood of $5 million in cap space. 

This also ensures that Jacksonville will have their best run stopper for the 2019 season.

 “He’s probably an underrated player in terms of stopping the run,” said Doug Marrone at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. “I think we’re going to get even more out of him next season. I’m excited. I spoke to him. He’s excited. I’m glad that we’re together going into next season.”

During season and a half in Jacksonville, Dareus has 52 total tackles and three tackles for loss. 
 

