Jaguars robbed? Fans say bad play-calling contributed to loss

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - After Jacksonville's devastating 24-20 loss to New England in the AFC Championship, Jaguars fans were grateful for a good season, but upset the team will not be going to Super Bowl LII.

Jaguars fans at Sneakers in Jacksonville Beach believe the team was robbed, saying the team lost the game because of bad play-calling by the referees.

A viral image showing a referee smiling after a Patriots touchdown right before halftime had many Jaguars fans outraged.

"I am not one to blame officiating but that was awful today. Some really questionable calls on the Jags," former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli tweeted.

Though optimistic about the team's success this season, some fans said the Jaguars didn't get a fair chance because others wanted them to lose.

Loyal Jags fan George Harper said the refs made bad calls.

"The pass interference call was not one," Harper said. "But the hit on (Rob) Gronkowski was not a personal foul. That was wrong. That changed the game, in my opinion."

But Harper also had a message for the Jaguars.

"Keep your head up. Next year, we will be back," Harper said. "We were robbed. We will be back."

Some fans remained at Sneakers after the game to close out the emotional night.

Barbara Hill said forget about the loss, this season was a dream come true.

"I am going to be optimistic for next year," Hill said. "That's the best way to look at it."

Even though it won't be this year, Jaguars fans predicted the team will be heading to the Super Bowl next year.

"I would like to say if they keep their current squad, (the Jaguars will go) at least as far and, hey, why not the Super Bowl?" Hill said.

As the Jaguars' 2017 season came to an end, fans were already asking when they will be able to celebrate this amazing season with the players and when they can buy tickets for next season.

