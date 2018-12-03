Jaguars rookie safety Ronnie Harrison nails first impression

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You only get one shot to make a first impression. Ronnie Harrison made the most of his opportunity. In his first NFL start the Jaguars rookie safety made a game changing play.

It happened on a 4th and 1 late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 6-0 win. The Colts were driving with a chance to score a game winning touchdown.

Harrison crept up to close to the line of scrimmage before the snap. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck never had a chance. Harrison sacked Luck for a 10-yard loss, ending the Colts threat to potentially take the lead.

“Coach dialed up a blitz, and I knew I had to get there quick, being fourth down,” said Harrison. “I knew [Andrew] Luck was going to throw the ball quick, get the ball out of his hands. Just got the snap, got off on the snap quick and just tried to make a play."

Including the sack, Harrison had three tackles on Sunday. But that’s not what impressed his teammates the most.

Communication or lack thereof has been an issue for the Jaguars secondary all year.

Even though Harrison was making his first start, there weren’t any major coverage busts for the first time in several games.

“I think he played really well,” said Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. “He communicated great with me out there, which is what I really needed, this game especially, because I wasn’t out there on the practice field with him. I studied my film and everything and I was in meetings, but being out there with somebody is a little different. He communicated great out there with me and I think he played well.”

Playing with a mean streak is something that Harrison was known for when he played at Alabama.

Finding that balance of playing with an edge but not hurting your team is something Harrison is still trying to figure out. He had a personal foul in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. In this case it didn’t lead to points.

Defensive end Calais Campbell had a big smile on his face when he said Harrison’s personal foul was a teachable moment. And that it’s so much better to learn with a win instead of loss.



