Jaguars sack Bortles, fire offensive coordinator. What's next?

Nathaniel Hackett was fired and Blake Bortles was benched Monday by the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After teasing fans with a 3-1 start and players' pompous predictions about going all the way this year, the Jaguars have now lost seven straight games.

The morning, after falling to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, the team let go of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, announcing that quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovic will call the plays the rest of the season.

Hackett is the third offensive coordinator to lose his job with the Jaguars in the past five years.

A few hours later, head coach Doug Marrone said he was benching quarterback Blake Bortles and would start Cody Kessler against the Colts next Sunday.

Marrone expects Milanovich and Kessler to energize a lackluster offense when the Jaguars (3-8) host Indianapolis (6-5) on Sunday.

"Hopefully he can stay healthy and win some games for us," Marrone said. "My plan is for him to go in there and play."

Staying healthy could be a challenge for Kessler, considering Jacksonville will be without three starting offensive linemen, including left guard Andrew Norwell (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve Monday. Norwell joins center Brandon Linder and left tackle Cam Robinson on IR.

Many believe more changes are in store.

"I’ve gotta make tough decisions that give us the best opportunity to win," Marrone said. "I felt I needed to make a change to give us an opportunity to win some games."

After last week’s loss to the Steelers, Hackett acknowledged that his job was on the line. On Monday, Marrone had kind words for him despite the termination.

"Nathaniel is a good football coach. He is a tireless hard worker," Marrone said.

Marrone said he is the one fans should blame. He’s here to win games and he’s not doing that. He said he's going to do everything he can to turn things around.

At 1010XL Sports Radio, Hackett's departure got mixed reviews.

"I hate to see anyone lose his job," Rick Ballou said. "He’s a nice guy ... (has) family here. He’s been around for a few years. He earned that promotion to become the offensive coordinator, but they’re not scoring."

Ballou is one who thinks more changes may be coming to turn around a once-flourishing football team.

"I think the writing is on the wall that the Jaguars are going to have to get a quarterback in this upcoming NFL draft," Ballou said.

But the team will likely keep Bortles as a backup QB. The fifth-year starter signed a three-year, $54 million contract in February and is due to count $21 million against the salary cap in 2019. Cutting him would cost Jacksonville $16.5 million against the cap.

Hackett ended up being the first scapegoat in Jacksonville's ultra-disappointing season. He failed to get Bortles and the offense to play anywhere close to the level they did early in the season or in 2017. Injuries have been the biggest issue, but not enough to save Hackett's job.

"Obviously, you feel terrible, especially as an offensive player," center Tyler Shatley said. "I feel like a lot of that's on us. He had great game plans and stuff; we just have to execute better."

The Jaguars rank 22nd in the NFL in total offense, averaging 346.5 yards a game, but have been on a steady decline the last two months. They rank 29th in points, averaging a paltry 17.9 a game.

Bortles' lack of production has been the primary problem. He has 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season, incapable of putting the offense on his shoulders when things go wrong around him.

He also has been hamstrung, most notably by a lack of playmakers and numerous injuries. Jacksonville is without three left tackles, two tight ends, the team's leading receiver from 2017 and the team's starting center -- and has played six games without star running back Leonard Fournette.

"It sucks that somebody had to get let go," defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. "I thought he was doing a wonderful job. But it's the nature of the business. We need to start winning or we all need to look in the mirror about who can be let go. It sucks."

