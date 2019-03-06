Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson drawing interest on trade market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to a report by the NFL network, the Jaguars have fielded calls from teams that are interested in trading for free safety Tashaun Gipson.

After signing fellow safety Jarrod Wilson to a 3-year contract there has been some thought that the Jaguars would consider cutting Gipson, who is owed just over $8 million next season. If that were to happen the Jaguars would likely move forward with Wilson and Ronnie Harrison as their starting safeties.

In three years in Jacksonville, Gipson has played at a near Pro Bowl level. Over that time he’s picked off six passes and has 16 passes defensed. Gipson has also been reliable starting all 16 games in each of his three years with the Jaguars.

It will be interesting to see if a team does in fact trade for the services of Gipson. This year the free agent class of safeties is deep a deep one. The likes of Eric Weddle, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu, Early Thomas and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are already available on the open market.



