Jaguars search for offensive coordinator continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to a report by ESPN the Jaguars interviewed Mike McCoy for their offensive coordinator opening on Tuesday.

McCoy spent last season in that same role with the Arizona Cardinals. However he was fired mid-season after the Cardinals offense got off to a slow start.

Here’s an update on who has interviewed for the Jaguars offensive coordinator opening and their current status:

Still an option:

Darrell Bevel – Spent last season as an offensive consultant for the Atlanta Falcons. Bevell was previously an offensive coordinator in Seattle and Minnesota.

John DeFilippo – Was fired as the Vikings offensive coordinator last season. Is credited with developing quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Derek Carr, Josh McCown and Nick Foles.

Have accepted other jobs:

Todd Moken – Has joined the Cleveland Browns as their offensive coordinator.

Gary Kubiak – Has joined the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive advisor.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.