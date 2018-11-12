Jaguars' secondary searching for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars secondary looked like anything but a dominant unit in the first half Sunday against the Colts. Indianapolis scored four touchdowns, two of them on touchdown passes to wide open receivers, en route to a 29-point half.

"Blown coverages are unacceptable," said free safety Tashaun Gipson. "That's the most mind-blowing, head-scratching thing. Any professional team, you can't have guys blowing wide open like that."

After halftime, the Jaguars defense allowed only 60 yards of offense to the Colts and didn't allow an Indianapolis score. Gipson was asked if the breakdowns were as a result of players not knowing their responsibilities or simply not executive correctly.

"I can't quite say that it's guys not doing their job, because, in my opinion, that would be a selfish characteristic and I don't think we have that kind of guys," Gipson said. "It has to be just total brain farts. Guys running wide open in coverages that we've been playing here for four years. Even in 2016, we weren't a very good team and there weren't that many busts."

In addition to two first half touchdown passes from Andrew Luck to tight end Eric Ebron, who was wide open on both plays, the Jaguars defense surrendered three passes of 20 yards or more against the Colts. Only one of the five big plays came in the second half, a 35-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton that led to a missed field goal attempt.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Jacksonville Sunday, the defensive backfield will be challenged again. Ben Roethlisburger is coming off a game against the Carolina Panthers in which he completed 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns.

