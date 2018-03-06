Jaguars set hard deadline for season ticket renewal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars fans have until Friday to renew their season tickets for 2018.

The team tweeted on Monday that "due to the high demand for season tickets, March 9 is a hard deadline for season ticket renewal."

Click here to renew season tickets or visit jaguars.com.

Fans will notice several changes at Jaguars home games next season.

EverBank was bought by TIAA Direct last year, prompting an adjustment to the EverBank Field moniker. Company officials confirmed last month that the team's stadium next year will be TIAA Bank Field.

The change has to be approved by City Council, but officials said they don't anticipate any issues. If the name is approved by the city and the Jaguars, the change will begin in the 2018-19 season.

It will also be the first season since 2005 that tarps will not cover sections of seats.

That move follows a hugely successful on-the-field season for the Jaguars, who made the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and some fans said it’s what happens inside the stadium that matters, not the name on the outside.

The Jaguars removed the tarps for their first home playoff game in 18 years in January, when the team sold out the stadium with an announced attendance of 69,442.

The team will also be increasing ticket prices, but will be lowering the cost of some popular concession items.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.