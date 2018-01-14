Jaguars set tone with opening drive TD against Steelers

PITTSBURGH - At kickoff of Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff showdown between the Jaguars and Steelers the temperature was 18 degrees. Jacksonville may be located in Florida but the Jaguars started red-hot in freezing Pittsburgh.

Getting off to fast starts has been the key for Jacksonville all season long. Entering Sunday they were 9-2 this season when they scored the first points of the game.

The Jaguars game-opening eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive set the tone for their Jaguars 45-42 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It wasn’t the rushing game that sparked the Jaguars early, it was quarterback Blake Bortles. In last week’s wild card win over the Bills, the Jaguars quarterback passed for only 87 yards.

Against Pittsburgh, the Jaguars quarterback completed his first three passes for 53 yards. That opened some running lanes for Leonard Fournette who completed the drive with a 1-yard leap into the end-zone on fourth and goal.

That opening drive gave the entire team a boost. Fournette finished with 100 yards on 22 carries. Jacksonville improved to 5-1 in games this season when Fournette gets at least 100 yards.

Next stop. New England.

