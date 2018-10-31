Jaguars shore up QB depth with Landry Jones signing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran quarterback Landry Jones to fill the roster spot of defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr., who was dealt Tuesday to the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced the signing on Wednesday. It's viewed as an insurance policy for starter Blake Bortles, whose health is a concern after Sunday's game, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported.

"Bortles is still expected to play in Week 10 at Indianapolis, as of now," Schefter tweeted.

Jaguars expected to sign former Steelers’ QB Landry Jones as insurance due to some concern about QB Blake Bortles’ health following last Sunday’s game in London, per source.



Bortles still is expected to play in Week 10 at Indianapolis, as of now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2018

Jones, a sixth-year veteran, was drafted in 2013 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has amassed a 3-2 record, 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 18 appearances, including five starts.

Most recently, Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 28-24 victory over the Browns last December.

The Jaguars sent Fowler, a former first-round pick, to the Rams just ahead of the NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

