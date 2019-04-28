Jaguars

Jaguars sign 21 undrafted rookie free agents, including one Gator

Team adds Lake City Columbia alum Zedrick Woods

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After completing their draft picks Saturday, the Jaguars have announced the signing of 21 undrafted rookies on Sunday. 

Among the players signed were Florida defensive tackle Khairi Clark, UCF wide receiver Dredrick Snelson and Lake City Columbia High School alum Zedrick Woods, who played safety at Ole Miss.

Of the 21 undrafted rookies signed by the Jaguars, 13 are on the defensive side of the ball, including five cornerbacks. Eight players are on the offensive side of the ball, including five wide receivers.

The full list:

NAME    POS.    HT.    WT.    SCHOOL
Shane Bowman    DE    6-4    290    Washington
Tyre Brady    WR    6-3    211    Marshall
Khairi Clark    DT    6-1    309    Florida
Donnell Greene    OL    6-5    335    Minnesota
Joe Giles-Harris    LB    6-2    234    Duke
Tae Hayes    CB    5-9    188    Appalachian State
Raphael Leonard    WR    6-2    197    Southern Illinois
Carson Meier    TE    6-5    254    Oklahoma
Picasso Nelson Jr.    CB    5-10    193    Southern Mississippi
Marquez Sanford    CB    5-10    189    Murray State
Saivion Smith    CB    6-1    199    Alabama
Dredrick Snelson    WR    5-11    189    UCF
Bunchy Stallings    OG    6-2    324    Kentucky
Connor Strachan    LB    6-0    230    Boston College
Michael Walker    WR    5-11    194    Boston College
Brandon Watson    CB    5-11    198    Michigan
Papi White    WR    5-8    188    Ohio
Andrew Williams    DT    6-4    294    Auburn
Andrew Wingard    S    6-0    209    Wyoming
Zedrick Woods    S    5-11    205    Ole Miss
Roderick Young    DT    6-1    307    North Texas
 

