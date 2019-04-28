Jaguars sign 21 undrafted rookie free agents, including one Gator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After completing their draft picks Saturday, the Jaguars have announced the signing of 21 undrafted rookies on Sunday.
Among the players signed were Florida defensive tackle Khairi Clark, UCF wide receiver Dredrick Snelson and Lake City Columbia High School alum Zedrick Woods, who played safety at Ole Miss.
Of the 21 undrafted rookies signed by the Jaguars, 13 are on the defensive side of the ball, including five cornerbacks. Eight players are on the offensive side of the ball, including five wide receivers.
The full list:
NAME POS. HT. WT. SCHOOL
Shane Bowman DE 6-4 290 Washington
Tyre Brady WR 6-3 211 Marshall
Khairi Clark DT 6-1 309 Florida
Donnell Greene OL 6-5 335 Minnesota
Joe Giles-Harris LB 6-2 234 Duke
Tae Hayes CB 5-9 188 Appalachian State
Raphael Leonard WR 6-2 197 Southern Illinois
Carson Meier TE 6-5 254 Oklahoma
Picasso Nelson Jr. CB 5-10 193 Southern Mississippi
Marquez Sanford CB 5-10 189 Murray State
Saivion Smith CB 6-1 199 Alabama
Dredrick Snelson WR 5-11 189 UCF
Bunchy Stallings OG 6-2 324 Kentucky
Connor Strachan LB 6-0 230 Boston College
Michael Walker WR 5-11 194 Boston College
Brandon Watson CB 5-11 198 Michigan
Papi White WR 5-8 188 Ohio
Andrew Williams DT 6-4 294 Auburn
Andrew Wingard S 6-0 209 Wyoming
Zedrick Woods S 5-11 205 Ole Miss
Roderick Young DT 6-1 307 North Texas
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.