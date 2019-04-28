Jaguars sign 21 undrafted rookie free agents, including one Gator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After completing their draft picks Saturday, the Jaguars have announced the signing of 21 undrafted rookies on Sunday.

Among the players signed were Florida defensive tackle Khairi Clark, UCF wide receiver Dredrick Snelson and Lake City Columbia High School alum Zedrick Woods, who played safety at Ole Miss.

Of the 21 undrafted rookies signed by the Jaguars, 13 are on the defensive side of the ball, including five cornerbacks. Eight players are on the offensive side of the ball, including five wide receivers.

The full list:

NAME POS. HT. WT. SCHOOL

Shane Bowman DE 6-4 290 Washington

Tyre Brady WR 6-3 211 Marshall

Khairi Clark DT 6-1 309 Florida

Donnell Greene OL 6-5 335 Minnesota

Joe Giles-Harris LB 6-2 234 Duke

Tae Hayes CB 5-9 188 Appalachian State

Raphael Leonard WR 6-2 197 Southern Illinois

Carson Meier TE 6-5 254 Oklahoma

Picasso Nelson Jr. CB 5-10 193 Southern Mississippi

Marquez Sanford CB 5-10 189 Murray State

Saivion Smith CB 6-1 199 Alabama

Dredrick Snelson WR 5-11 189 UCF

Bunchy Stallings OG 6-2 324 Kentucky

Connor Strachan LB 6-0 230 Boston College

Michael Walker WR 5-11 194 Boston College

Brandon Watson CB 5-11 198 Michigan

Papi White WR 5-8 188 Ohio

Andrew Williams DT 6-4 294 Auburn

Andrew Wingard S 6-0 209 Wyoming

Zedrick Woods S 5-11 205 Ole Miss

Roderick Young DT 6-1 307 North Texas



