Jaguars sign 2nd round draft pick WR D.J. Chark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed 2018 second-round draft pick WR D.J. Chark Jr. to his NFL rookie contract, the club announced Friday.

“This is amazing,” Chark Jr. said. “It is something you dream about your whole life and to finally put your name on that piece of paper to solidify that you are indeed a player here is a surreal moment. I can’t even put it in words right now.”

Chark was selected No. 61 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-4, 198-speedster is expected to add a vertical threat to the Jaguars offense.

At Louisiana State he donned the infamous No. 7 uniform for the Tigers and was freshman-year roommates with current Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette. Fournette also wore No. 7 during his final season in Baton Rouge, which is worn annually by the school’s top playmaker.

Chark Jr., an Alexandria, La. Native, appeared in 36 games and made 15 starts for the Tigers, tallying 66 receptions for 1,351 yards and six TDs during his four-year career. He registered a career-high 40 receptions and 874 receiving yards after he took over as a No. 1 receiver in 2017. In his final collegiate contest at the Senior Bowl, Chark caught five passes for 160 yards and a TD, earning co-MVP honors after helping the South squad to a 45-16 win. In addition to a standout career at wide receiver, he led the SEC in punt return TDs (two) and finished second in the league in average per return (10.6) as a senior. Chark finished his career with 1,817 all-purpose yards: 1,351 receiving yards, 264 rushing yards, 190 punt return yards and 12 kickoff return yards.

“He’s a guy who has improved year after year and when you see what he did at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, he’s a big guy, he’s [6’4”], he’s 200 pounds, he runs in the 4.3s,” said Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell on the night Chark Jr. was drafted. “It’s a pick not just for our passing game but our running game, too. When you have a guy with that kind of speed, teams have to be cognizant of him making big plays down the field.”

The Jaguars now have six of their 2017 draft selections under contract: Chark Jr., third-round S Ronnie Harrison (Alabama), fourth-round OL Will Richardson (North Carolina State), sixth-round QB Tanner Lee (Nebraska), seventh-round LB Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) and seventh-round P Logan Cooke (Mississippi State). Only first-round DL Taven Bryan (Florida) remains unsigned.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.