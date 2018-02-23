Jaguars sign Coughlin, Marrone and Caldwell to contract extensions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have extended the contracts of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin, General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone through the 2021 season, team owner Shad Khan announced Friday. Their previous contracts were set to expire following the 2019 season.

“The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn’t so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognize their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow,” Khan said. “We’re past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it’s time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it’s good to know we’ll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

The Jaguars fortunes turned around drastically in 2017. Prior to this past season they hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2007. In his first full-season as head coach Marrone led Jacksonville to a 10-6 regular season record and their first AFC South title in franchise history.

After beating Buffalo and Pittsburgh in the playoffs the Jaguars came within a game of reaching the Super Bowl after falling to New England in the AFC Championship game.

“The success we had last season was due to the efforts of many people, but Doug and Dave certainly played key leadership roles in guiding our team,” Coughlin added. “They set the tone and managed the process on a daily basis, and we look forward to building on that process throughout this offseason and the coming season.”

