Jaguars sign DB Charlie Miller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed first-year DB Charlie Miller to their 90-man roster, the club announced Friday. The Jaguars now have 90 players on their active roster.

Miller, 6-1, 190, spent the final 14 weeks of the 2017 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad after originally signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie on May 1, 2017. Miller attended Dartmouth College and appeared in 24 career games, totaling 70 tackles and three INTs.

Miller will wear No. 22 for the Jaguars.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.