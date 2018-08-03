Jaguars sign defensive tackle Sealver Siliga

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Defensive line is one of the most talented position groups on the Jaguars roster. On Friday afternoon the team added some veteran depth to that unit by signing sixth-year DT Sealver Siliga. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived/injured DT Kaleb Eulls.

Siliga, 6-2, 345, originally signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Since then, the West Jordan, Utah native has spent time with Denver, New England, Seattle and most recently, Tampa Bay. He played in eight games last season with the Buccaneers, recording eight tackles (three solo).

The Jaguars currently have 90 players on their active roster.

