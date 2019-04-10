Jaguars sign former AAF player Cody Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed DB Cody Brown, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown, 6-2, 207, most recently competed for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football. The Bellville, Texas native totaled 40 tackles and one INT in eight games.

Collegiately, Brown earned two letters from Arkansas State. During his final season in Jonesboro in 2016, he was named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, and earned second team All-Sun Belt honors in 2015. Prior to Arkansas State, Brown spent two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College as a safety, earning All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors both years.

