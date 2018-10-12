Jaguars sign former Giants tackle Ereck Flowers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With their offensive line depleted by injuries, the Jaguars have signed free agent tackle Ereck Flowers, who was cut by the New York Giants last week.

Flowers, a former first-round pick, struggled at left tackle for New York, including in the preseason opener against the Jaguars.

We have signed OL Ereck Flowers to the 53-man active roster.



To make room on the roster, we placed OL Josh Wells on our reserve/injured list. pic.twitter.com/Hb1tA8UiUn — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 12, 2018

With starting left tackle Cam Robinson already on injured reserve and gone for the year with a knee injury, the Jaguars placed his replacement, Josh Wells on the injured reserve with a groin injury. That left Josh Walker to start at left tackle Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Walker has never started a game in the National Football League.

Flowers was the ninth overall pick of the 2015 draft but struggled to block speed rushers as the Giants left tackle. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone could opt to move center Brandon Linder to left tackle, but Marrone has not opted to weaken two positions to solve one injury in the past.

The Jaguars also placed long snapper Carson Tinker on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed Matt Overton to replace Tinker on the roster.

