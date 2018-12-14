Jaguars sign kicker Kai Forbath

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed K Kai Forbath, the club announced today. To make room on the roster, the club placed rookie LB Leon Jacobs (quadricep) on the team’s reserve/injured list.

The move was made due to starting kicker Josh Lambo dealing with a groin strain this week. Lambo was listed as limited in practice on Thursday's injury report.

Forbath, who entered the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted free agent with Dallas and first played with Washington from 2012-15, was most recently with Minnesota from 2016-17. He has made 116 of 135 career FGs (85.9 pct.) and 169 of 180 PATs (93.9 PAT pct.). In 2017, Forbath connected on 32 of 38 FGs (84.2 pct.) with the Vikings in the regular season and 3 of 4 FGs in the playoffs.



