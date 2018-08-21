Jaguars sign LB Nick DeLuca

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After linebacker Brooks Elllis left the team earlier this week the Jaguars needed to address their depth at the position. On Tuesday the team signed rookie LB Nick DeLuca to their 90-man roster.

DeLuca, 6-3, 245, attended North Dakota State University and spent part of the offseason with the Tennessee Titans after signing as an undrafted free agent. A two-time Butkus Award nominee for the nation’s top linebacker, DeLuca was named a first-team All-American as a redshirt senior in 2017 and won five Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and four NCAA Division I FCS national titles as the Bison went 69-6 over his five years in the program. He started 36 of 59 career games and finished eighth in school history with 329 career tackles. DeLuca will wear No. 57 for the Jaguars.

On Tuesday Jaguars also placed DB Don Carey on the team’s reserve/injured list and currently have 89 players on their active roster.



