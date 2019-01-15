Jaguars sign QB Alex McGough

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed first-year QB Alex McGough to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Tuesday.

McGough, 6-3, 214, spent his rookie season on Seattle’s practice squad after being drafted in the seventh round (220th overall) by the Seahawks in 2018.

McGough competed collegiately at Florida International University, where he finished his four-year career ranked first in career passing TDs (65) and career offensive yards (9,626) and broke several single-season records during his time in Miami. The Tampa, Fla. native played high school at Gaither High School and tallied 1,258 passing yards and eight TDs during his senior campaign in 2013.

Alex Mcgough to Malik Turner #OAKvsSEA pic.twitter.com/h7FRfEffAl — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) August 31, 2018

