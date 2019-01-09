Jaguars sign RB Thomas Rawls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed third-year RB Thomas Rawls to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Rawls, 5-9, 215, has appeared in 35 career games with 17 starts and has totaled 1,336 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs on 314 carries (4.3 rush avg.), in addition to 266 receiving yards and one receiving TD on 31 receptions (8.6 rec. avg.).

Rawls, who has previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks, went undrafted in 2015 after playing collegiately at Central Michigan and Michigan. Rawls is a native of Flint, Mich., and played high school football at Flint Northern High School where he averaged over 10 yards per carry and earned the nickname, “The Train.”

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.