JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars signed first-round draft pick Taven Bryan to a four-year, $10.2 million deal Tuesday.

Bryan was the 29th pick overall out of Florida.

Bryan and the rest of the Jaguars rookies are set to report to for training camp on Wednesday. Veteran players start camp July 26.

While at Florida, Bryan had 62 tackles, 10.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He is expected to beef up an already stout Jaguars defensive line.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.