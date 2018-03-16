Jaguars sign tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, right, makes a catch in the en zone as Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fifth-year TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent, the club announced today.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity the Jacksonville Jaguars have given me to come here and compete with an already great team,” said Seferian-Jenkins. “It’s an already great offense and an already great defense and already great coaches with a pedigree to win, with a culture of winning. I really feel very fortunate and thankful I have the opportunity to come here and play football.”

Seferian-Jenkins, 25, spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets after beginning his career in Tampa Bay in 2014. During his five-year career, the Fox Island, Wash. native has tallied 105 receptions for 1,070 yards (10.2 avg.) and 10 TDs. In 2017, he posted career-high numbers in receptions (50) and receiving yards (357), in addition to catching three TDs. Prior to joining the Jets in 2016, Seferian-Jenkins played in 18 games with 12 starts over three seasons in Tampa Bay. As a Buccaneer, he totaled 45 receptions for 603 yards and seven TDs, highlighted by his four-TD season in 2015.

Seferian-Jenkins, 6-5, 262, started in 35 of 38 games for the University of Washington, including each of the last 28 games he played, totaling 146 receptions for 1,840 yards (12.6 avg.) and 21 TDs. When he graduated, he ranked fourth in school history in receptions (146) and receiving TDs (21), while ranking eighth in receiving yards (1,840), the highest marks ever by a UW tight end. As a junior in 2012, Seferian-Jenkins won the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end. Prior to his standout career at Washington, he attended Gig Harbor (Wash.) High School, where he played basketball and was a two-time All-Narrows League selection. He can be found on Twitter at @Aesj88.



