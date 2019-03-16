Jaguars sign WR Chris Conley, OL Cedric Ogbuehi

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - The Jacksonville Jaguars signed fifth-year WR Chris Conley as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. The team also added former Bengals OL Cedric Ogbuehi.

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” Conley said. “Playing with someone you know [in Nick Foles] is one thing, but seeing the talent that we have here in Jacksonville on defense and the talent we have on offense – it’s huge.”

"Foles has been a friend of mine for a long time."@_flight17_ looks forward to being teammates with @NickFoles once again. pic.twitter.com/hEvt2tPR3c — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) March 16, 2019

Conley, 6-3, 205, was originally selected by Kansas City in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft and has appeared in 53 career games with 34 starts. For his career, Conley has totaled 104 receptions for 1,238 yards (11.9 rec. avg.) and six TDs. In 2018, Conley played in all 16 games for the third time in his career and started a career-high 13 games, catching 32 passes for 334 yards (10.4 rec. avg.) and a career-high five TDs.

Ogbuehi was a first round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015. He made 25 career starts for Cincinnati.

