Jaguars sign WR Montay Crockett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed first-year WR Montay Crockett, the club announced Wednesday. To make room on the roster, the team waived/injured WR Tevaun Smith. If Smith clears waivers Thursday, he will revert to the Jaguars’ reserve/injured list.

Crockett, 6-0, 184, spent seven weeks on the team’s practice squad in 2017 before being promoted to the 53-man active roster on Dec. 26, 2017. Crockett did not see action in two games and was waived on Jan. 13, 2018.

Crockett was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie on May 5, 2017 after a four-career at Georgia Southern. During his collegiate career, Crockett appeared in 47 games with 18 starts and totaled 32 receptions for 535 yards and three TDs and rushed 15 times for 144 yards and two TDs. Crockett attended South Point High School in Rock Hill, S.C. and led the Stallions to a 3A state championship in 2008 and 2011. Crockett was an all-state selection by the Charlotte Observer in 2011 after serving as a team captain during his senior season. Crockett also lettered in track and field, and won two state championships in the long jump.

The Jaguars currently have 90 players on their offseason roster.



