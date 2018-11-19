Jaguars staying the course with Bortles, coaching staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sept. 30 was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a football game. Six straight losses later somebody has to take the blame. Over that losing streak quarterback Blake Bortles has been erratic at best.

In Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, Bortles took nearly as many sacks (6) as he had completions (10). Going into next week’s game at Buffalo, head coach Doug Marrone still feels Bortles is their best option at quarterback.

“We are not going to do that,” said Marrone on Monday’s conference call when asked if he planned on benching Bortles. “We are looking at everything, at how we can do things from a better standpoint. I think that it is the obvious position that gets a lot of attention.”

While Bortles wasn’t great on Sunday he didn’t get much help. The offensive line had trouble giving him time to find any open receivers and in the second half the Steelers completely stuffed the Jaguars running game.

“For myself and the coaches and everyone, we just have to do a better job, whether it is putting them in better positions or [the players] executing better,” said Marrone. “I am talking about all around for us to go get a win. That is what we are going to focus on.”

Over their six-game losing streak the Jaguars issues have come on both sides of the ball.

Last week the offense moved the ball against the Colts, but the defense couldn't stop Andrew Luck in the first half.

This past Sunday the defense intercepted Ben Roethlisberger three times. In the second half the Jaguars offense went three-and-out on five of their final seven possessions.

“I think at times like this, people are going to ask those questions,” said Marrone when asked does he plan to make any changes to his coaching staff. “We continually will try to work together to put this complete game in, to do a better job from my standpoint to the coaches and to the players. Right now, no, I’m not thinking about changes as far as moving people here or there. My focus right now is on trying to figure out a way to win a game.”

