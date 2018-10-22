Jaguars sticking with Bortles as starting quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone named Blake Bortles the team's starter at quarterback on Monday, despite benching him after two turnovers the day before.

Backup Cody Kessler took over for Bortles midway through Jacksonville's 20-7 loss to the division rival Houston Texans as the team's offense sputtered.

"I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback," said Marrone. "I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win."

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone:



"I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win." pic.twitter.com/eDXVHtUrTf — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.