Jaguars still hopeful despite going 0-for-October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In Doug Marrone’s first full season as head coach the Jaguars never lost more than two games in a row. Year No. 2 hasn’t gone nearly as smoothly. Jacksonville went 0-for-October. They enter the bye week on a four-game losing streak.

“The most important thing as a team is to keep our belief strong,” said defensive lineman Calais Campbell on Monday. “No matter what the outside noise says or does we have to keep our belief strong. Having five losses this early in the season sucks. Five losses throughout the entire season that’s not bad at all. That would be a heck of a year. We’ve got a lot of ball left to play. We’ve made it really hard on ourselves. I truly believe the guys we have here are truly built to do something special.”

The Jaguars know they’ve dug themselves into a hole. Since 1990 only eight percent of teams who have a 3-5 record have made the playoffs.

The Houston Texans have won five in a row and hold a two game lead in the AFC South.

Jacksonville is 0-2 in the division. In their first game after the bye week they’ll face the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 3-5 this season.

"They’re running hot right now,” said Campbell of the Colts, who are on a two game winning streak. “We can’t give away any more division games. That’s just the way it goes. This is where we have to draw a line in the sand. We’ve got to put our foot down and get going. We can’t give away any more division games.”

The Jaguars have many questions to answer over the bye week. They feel the majority of their ills can be cured by winning.

“Winning is just as contagious as losing,” said defensive lineman Malik Jackson. “Once we get winning it will be good for us. We just got to get one.”



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.