Jaguars suspend Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler after heated training camp practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have suspended defensive end Dante Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey after a heated training camp session that included Fowler going after a teammate and Ramsey launching an expletive-laced verbal altercation with reporters Sunday at training camp.

According to a team spokesman, the players were suspended for "violating team rules and for conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player." The team has not announced the duration of the suspensions.

At the conclusion of the session, the 11th straight in pads for the Jaguars, Fowler and fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had to be separated by teammates as they barked at one another. At that time, some members of the local media who were waiting for interviews on the side of the field began to take cell phone video of the altercation. When Ramsey saw that the skirmish was being recorded, he verbally dressed down reporters.

News4Jax was in attendance, but our camera was set up further down the field with other TV cameras awaiting an interview.

As the players walked off the field, the altercation ignited again with some players closing the gate to the walkway between the practice fields and the stadium, blocking the view of reporters. Whistles could be heard being blown.

After the players went inside, reporters were told that Ramsey wanted to come back out and talk with them. During the conversation, Ramsey did not apologize for dressing down the reporters but instead, told reporters how he sees the reporting of the team as too negative. The conversation with reporters continued for 10-15 minutes.

Several hours after the practice ended, Ramsey took to Twitter:

I’m always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don’t like it, oh well. God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

The Jaguars are scheduled to travel to Minnesota on Tuesday to begin combined practices with the Vikings Wednesday and Thursday, before playing a preseason game on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.