Jaguars take Will Richardson in round 4 of NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars began the third and final day of the NFL draft by selecting North Carolina State offensive tackle Will Richardson.

The 6-foot-6, 306 pounder started 10 games at right tackle for the Wolfpack in 2017.

He figures to provide immediate depth, but could develop into a starting right tackle.

He did have some off-field questions, including a DWI three years ago and a team suspension in 2017.

The Jaguars started their draft Thursday by selecting Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan with the 29th pick. On Friday, the team selected LSU wide receiver DJ Chark, a player they considered to have first-round talent. The SEC trend continued in the third round, when the Jaguars selected Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison.

The Jaguars have three picks remaining. Although they do not select in the fifth round, they have a sixth-round pick and two picks in the seventh round still to come.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.