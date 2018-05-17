Jaguars to hold joint preseason practices with the Vikings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars will participate in two joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2018 preseason, the team announced Thursday. The teams will practice on Aug. 15 Aug. 16 in the lead-up to their Aug. 18 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"We look forward to traveling to Minnesota to work with Coach Zimmer and his team at their new state-of-the-art facility, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center," said Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. "Having the opportunity to practice with another conference finalist during training camp will allow us to compete with great players and coaches and continue to push ourselves. We believe that these joint sessions will provide us with an opportunity to improve as a football team, which is always the goal for training camp."

This is the third straight year that the Jaguars have participated in joint practices during training camp. In 2016, the team held joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They did the same with the New England Patriots in 2017.

Both joint sessions with the Vikings will be open to the public. Due to anticipated high demand for training camp, the Vikings will set a daily attendance capacity, which is expected to be approximately 5,000 fans per day. General admission tickets for training camp will be free, but fans must reserve tickets in advance on Vikings.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.