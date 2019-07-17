Jaguars to open seven training camp practices to fans in 2019

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that the team’s 2019 training camp will feature seven practices open to fans. Free fan registration is now open online at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp19.



The Jaguars will begin training camp with four consecutive open sessions starting Thursday, July 25 at 8:45 a.m. Practice on Saturday, July 27, is open exclusively to Jags365 Season Ticket Members and is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. The team’s first practice in full pads will also be open to fans on Sunday, July 28 at 8:45 a.m. All seven of the Jaguars’ Florida Blue open practices are scheduled to take place at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex on the northwest corner of TIAA Bank Field.



Gates will open to fans at 8:15 a.m., 30 minutes prior to the start of practice. Parking is available in Lots M and N, and concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase on site. Limited player autograph availability will occur following each practice. Please keep in mind that practice timing, practice location and fan access are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Fans are encouraged to follow the Jaguars on social media to stay up-to-date on any changes or weather notifications.



To attend any of the Jaguars’ open training camp sessions, fans must register in advance online at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp19 Fans are encouraged to register early as tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Consistent with the Jaguars game day mobile ticketing platform, all tickets will be delivered via mobile device.



2019 JAGUARS OPEN TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES



Thursday, July 25 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Friday, July 26 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Open exclusively to Jags 365 Season Ticket Members

Sunday, July 28 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.