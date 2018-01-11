Jaguars to play Eagles for annual London game in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - London has proven to be a home away from home for the Jaguars of late. Jacksonville has won their last three games across the pond. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Jaguars will face the Philadelphia Eagles as part of their 2018 International Series.

The game will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium on either Sunday, Oct. 21 (Week 7) or Sunday, Oct. 28 (Week 8). No decision has been made as to whether the Jaguars will have their Bye Week immediately following the game against Philadelphia in London.

The Jaguars, who are 3-2 all-time in London, made NFL history back on Aug. 21, 2012 when they became the first team to commit to playing four home games at Wembley Stadium. Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, declared that the Jaguars would play one game each season in the United Kingdom from 2013-16. That deal was later extended through 2020.

Earlier this season on Sept. 24, 2017, the Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 44-7, in a Week 3 matchup at Wembley Stadium. The official attendance for the game was 84,592, a then-record for any NFL game played in the United Kingdom.



The Jaguars’ footprint in London continues to grow, as the team has registered over 75,000 fans in the U.K. and rank eighth among NFL teams in European NFL merchandise sales.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.