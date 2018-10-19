Jaguars trade for running back Carlos Hyde

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Leonard Fournette still out with his hamstring injury, Corey Grant done for the year with an injury and T.J. Yeldon playing on a bad foot, the Jaguars have traded a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Browns for running back Carlos Hyde.

Hyde was originally a second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. He signed a three-year contract with the Brown this off-season. The highlight of his season came on his 28th birthday, Sept. 20, when he ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner, the Browns' first in their last 19 games. That night, Hyde's girlfriend gave birth to their son.

Hyde has been productive in the NFL, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons. He ran for a career-high 988 yards in 2016 and followed it up with a 940-yard season in 2017. He also set a career high with 59 receptions in 2017.

In 2018, Hyde has played in six games (five starts) with the Browns and led the team in all rushing categories entering Week 7, including carries (114), rushing yards (382) and rushing touchdowns (five). Hyde’s five rushing touchdowns are tied for the fourth most in the NFL and third most in the AFC.

From 2014-17, Hyde played in 50 games for the Niners and registered 2,729 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 655 rushing attempts. He led the team in rushing in 2015, 2016 and 2017, posting back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2016 and 2017.

An Ohio State Buckeye, Hyde appeared in 41 games making 20 starts and registering 3,198 yards and 37 touchdowns on 523 carries, while adding 34 receptions for 271 yards and four scores. His 3,198 career rushing yards are the sixth most in program history, while his 37 rushing touchdowns are fourth. He grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, but moved to Naples as a sophomore in high school and attended Naples High School. He can be found on Twitter at @elguapo.

