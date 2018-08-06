Jaguars training camp Day 10: Ramsey, defense dominate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monday’s training camp practice was the Jaguars eighth straight in full pads. After Sunday’s grueling practice, Monday’s lacked some energy. However, the first team defense dominated, especially Jalen Ramsey, who had the look of a very motivated cornerback.

Play of the day

In 7-on-7 drills, Blake Bortles connected with tight end James O'Shaughnessy on a deep ball, but DJ Hayden stripped the ball, which bounced to the back of the end zone. O'Shaughnessy covered it up for a rare offensive touchdown.

After that play, the first-team defense called the starting offense back on the field, wanting another shot. They offense obliged and the defense won the next series.

Rookie report

Will Richardson continues to work at right tackle. While he isn’t pushing Jeremy Parnell for starting time, he has shown improvement. He looks like a player who can develop into a starter as his career progresses.

Position Battle

The team released the first unofficial depth chart in advance of Thursday's preseason opener. Of note, Keelan Cole and Marqise Lee are listed as the starting wide receivers with Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark listed as the backups. Donte Moncrief is listed as a third team receiver after missing time due to injury during camp.

Abry Jones and Marcell Dareus are listed as co-starters at nose tackle. Rookie Leon Jacobs is listed as the starting strong-side linebacker. Teammates have spoken glowingly about Jacobs grasp of the game. First-round pick Taven Bryan is the backup to Calais Campbell at one of the defensive end positions.

Rookie punter Logan Cooke, the only punter in camp, is listed as the starter at that position.

Bortles report

Bortles seemed to be a half beat slow in his passes. Part of that can be attributed to the play of the Jaguars defensive backs. However, it should be noted that if Monday's practice was a bad day for Bortles, it is a dramatic improvement for what passed as a bad day last year in camp when Bortles played so poorly that Doug Marrone reopened the competition for the starting quarterback job.

Quote of the Day

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash when asked if he talks to the defense about their desire to be historically great: "We have talked about it, but I think it is important that we get to this phase, defensively, the players have to take control of it. It is a lot stronger when they take control of the room," Wash said. "We are there to guide and help and push, but when they take control of it and they hold each other to that high standard, we are going to make some real good things happen.”

What's Next

The Jaguars practice Tuesday. The sessions is closed to the public. The Jaguars host the Saints at 7 p.m. Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams.

