Jaguars Training Camp Day 3: First day in pads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each day during training camp the News4Jax sports team will give you a wrap up of the day's activities.

Play of the Day

Quarterback Blake Bortles was sharp during the first padded practice. During one of the team sessions he dropped in a perfect ball to Shane Wynn who beat Tashaun Gipson for a long touchdown.

Rookie Report

It was an up and down day for Taven Bryan. In shoulder pads he looked even bigger than his listed height and weight of 6’5” and 291 pounds. During the 1-on-1 drills, Bryan proved that he has the strength to play at this level. However during one of the team sessions the rookie defensive lineman jumped off-sides.

Position Battle

Right guard is one of the few position battles on the offensive side of the ball. Returning starter A.J. Cann held his own against the likes of Malik Jackson and Marcell Dareus during the 1-on-1 drills between the offensive and defensive lines.

Quote of the Day

Head coach Doug Marrone: “I like it when people have a chip on their shoulder. I have a boulder on my shoulder.”

What's Next

The Jaguars have a day off Sunday and will return to the practice field on Monday.





