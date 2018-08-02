Jaguars training camp Day 7: Ramsey, Cole make big plays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have had a largely uneventful camp: no fights, no quarterback controversy, no major injures. That may have ended Thursday when Eli Ankou went down with an apparent leg injury during goal line drills.

Play of the Day

During 11-on-11 drills, Jalen Ramsey closed on tight end Niles Paul and ripped the ball from his hands as he attempted to catch the ball at the goal line, ending the drive on a fourth down play. Ramsey appeared to be going at less than full intensity earlier in his third day back at camp, but when the team drills rolled around, he ramped it back up.

Earlier in the session, Keelan Cole made a catch over Ramsey's head on a route on the sideline. Blake Bortles put the ball right on target and Cole made the catch for a first down.

Rookie Report.

Former tight end Austin Goolsby made a lunging, fingertip catch on a pass from Tanner Lee in the back of the end zone to end one of the last periods of the day. Goolsby was signed Tuesday and is trying to make a name for himself in a crowded tight end group that includes Austin Seferian-Jenkins, James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack and Niles Paul.

Position Battle

With Donte Moncrief out, Cole and Marqise Lee took most of the snaps with the first team offense. Cole has taken a noticeable step forward this year, his second in the NFL. On Friday, Cole said that the game has slowed down for him and that he feels stronger this year than he did as an undrafted rookie a season ago.

Quote of the Day

"Camp is long. You have your days in camp, but every day, have the mindset to get better knowing at the end of the day what our real goal is,” said running back Leonard Fournette.

What's Next

The Jaguars continue camp Friday at 6 p.m. inside TIAA Bank Field. The session is open to the public, but fans must register at Jaguars.com/familynight in advance.





Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.