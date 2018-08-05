Jaguars Training Camp Report Day 9: Toughest day yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday was the most uncomfortable day of training camp so far this year. Not just because of the high temperature and humidity, but because head coach Doug Marrone put the players through an extensive practice following a day off.

"They make it to the point where, when we get to games, the conditioning and the pressure is less strenuous," linebacker Myles Jack said. "He definitely has a plan and I fully believe in it."

Here is a look at what we have learned at camp so far:

The big picture

This is a Jaguars team that has looked better in camp this year than I have seen a team look in at least a decade. While it is a competitive camp, there are not a lot of starting positions up for grabs. However, the competition between players -- offensive line vs. defensive line, wide receiver vs. defensive backs, etc--has been noticeable.

Bortles report

Blake Bortles has looked more comfortable than we have seen in the past training camps. Some of that can be attributed to his second year in an offensive system under the same offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. While Bortles' best has looked about the same, we’ve seen his best more often. His worst performances have not been as bad as in past years. As Bortles said, he has raised the floor.

Position battle

In terms of starting positions, there appears to only be one spot open: strong-side linebacker. Rookie Leon Jacobs has received praise from coaches and teammates about the way he has handled the opportunity to work with the first team. Blair Brown began camp as the odds-on favorite for the position, but he has been moved to middle linebacker, backing up Miles Jack.

There was some thought that the right guard position could see some competition, but so far, A.J. Cann has held down the spot with the first team.

One other intriguing position is at wide receiver. There is little doubt who the top five receivers will be, Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and DJ Chark. The roles they play, and where they fit on the depth chart, still remains to be seen. Lee and Moncrief have been fighting through injuries, while the other three have all had at least one practice where they stood out from the crowd.

Rising rookies

It is still early, and the first preseason game isn’t until Thursday, but the Jaguars rookie draft class appears to be one that can help, even on a team with a loaded roster. First-round pick Taven Bryan got some snaps with the first team with Calais Campbell taking a day off on Friday. He has been developing, although he won’t likely be called on extensively if there are not injuries on the defensive front. Chark, a second-round pick, has shown his speed and size every day. Third-round pick Ronnie Harrison has impressed coaches with his coverage ability. Jacobs may wind up starting at strong-side linebacker on opening day. And rookie punter Logan Cooke was one of the stars of the Friday night practice inside the stadium.

What's next

The Jaguars will be on the field Monday and Tuesday as training camp continues. The preseason opener is Thursday as the Jaguars host the Saints at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.